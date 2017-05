U.S. Navy Admiral Mike Rogers arrives to testify at a hearing held by the Senate Armed Services on Capitol Hill in Washington April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. National Security Agency Director Admiral Mike Rogers is the leading candidate to become President-elect Donald Trump's next director of national intelligence, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing two unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Rogers met with Trump in New York on Thursday, members of Trump's transition team said on Friday.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)