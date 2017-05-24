Then national security adviser General Michael Flynn delivers a statement daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 1, 2017. Picture taken February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Paul Manafort at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., August 17, 2016. Picture taken August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Brussels Airport in Brussels, Belgium, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

WASHINGTON U.S. spies learned last summer that Russian officials discussed influencing Donald Trump through his advisers Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing three current and former U.S. officials familiar with the intelligence.

Russian intelligence and political officials appeared confident that Manafort, Trump's campaign chairman at the time, and Flynn, who was fired as White House national security adviser in February over his conversations with Russia's ambassador, could be used to help shape Trump's opinions on Russia, the Times reported.

