LONDON Jan 15 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
said he will offer to end sanctions against Russia in return for
a nuclear arms reduction deal with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin,
The Times newspaper reported.
In an interview with The Times of London, Trump said he
wanted nuclear weapons arsenals of the world's two biggest
nuclear powers -- the United States and Russia -- to be "reduced
very substantially".
"They have sanctions on Russia - let's see if we can make
some good deals with Russia. For one thing, I think nuclear
weapons should be way down and reduced very substantially,
that's part of it," Trump was quoted by the newspaper as saying.
Trump also criticised Russia for its intervention in the
Syrian civil war, describing it as "a very bad thing" that had
led to a "terrible humanitarian situation," The Times said.
Trump said that he would appoint Jared Kushner, his
son-in-law, to broker a Middle East peace deal, urged Britain to
veto any new UN Security Council resolution critical of Israel
and repeated his criticism of President Obama's handling of the
Iran nuclear deal.
He praised Queen Elizabeth and said he was eager to get a
trade deal done with the United Kingdom.
"We're gonna work very hard to get it done quickly and done
properly. Good for both sides," Trump said. "I will be meeting
with [British Prime Minister Theresa May]. She's requesting a
meeting and we'll have a meeting right after I get into the
White House and it'll be, I think we're gonna get something done
very quickly."
Trump said he thought that "Brexit is going to end up being
a great thing" and welcomed the fall in the value of the pound
for having helped to boost the attractiveness of British
products abroad, The Times said.
