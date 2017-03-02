Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
WASHINGTON Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House of Representatives Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said on Thursday that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions should "clarify his testimony" about his contacts with Russian officials during the Trump presidential campaign.
Chaffetz, a Utah Republican, said in a Twitter post, "AG Sessions should clarify his testimony and recuse himself." Democrats have called for an independent investigation into possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.
U.S. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi called on Sessions to resign on Wednesday after the Washington Post reported he failed to disclose two meetings he had with Russia's ambassador before Donald Trump was inaugurated as president.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe; Writing by Eric Walsh; Writing by Eric Walsh)
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.