LONDON, June 3 Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage
said he had not been contacted by the U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation and dismissed a report that he was a "person of
interest" in an FBI probe into possible collusion between Russia
and Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
"No, of course they haven't," Farage, the former leader of
Britain's UK Independence Party, told BBC radio on Saturday when
he was asked if the FBI had been in touch with him. "I mean this
is just hysteria."
The Guardian, a British newspaper, said on Thursday that
Farage had not been accused of wrongdoing and was not a suspect
or a target of the U.S. investigation. But it said he was "right
in the middle" of the relationships being looked at.
U.S. officials have previously said they were unaware of any
serious FBI interest in Farage.
