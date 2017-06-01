GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
LONDON, June 1 Britain's Nigel Farage, a leading Brexit campaigner, is a "person of interest" in the U.S. investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign, the Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.
The British newspaper said Farage had not been accused of wrongdoing and was not a suspect or target of the U.S. investigation.
But it said the former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party had "raised the interest" of FBI investigators because of his relationships with individuals connected to both the Trump campaign and Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
"This is absurd, truly absurd," a UKIP spokesman said when asked about the report. "To my knowledge, the only serious Russian politician that Nigel has spent time with is Garry Kasparov." (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Monday, June 26, as markets are closed for Eid-Ul-Fitr) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu at an event in New Delhi. 11:00