(In March 30 item, corrects spelling of Kislyak in paragraph 3)
WASHINGTON, March 30 Donald Trump's former
national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has offered to testify
before congressional committees probing potential ties between
the Trump campaign and Russia but wants protection against
"unfair prosecution," his lawyer said on Thursday.
"General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very
much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit," said a
statement from Flynn's lawyer, Robert Kelner.
Testimony from Flynn could help shed light on the
conversations he had with Russian Ambassador to the United
States Sergei Kislyak last year when he was the national
security adviser for Trump's presidential campaign.
Kelner said discussions had taken place about Flynn's
availability to testify with officials of the intelligence
committees of both the U.S. Senate and the House of
Representatives. Both committees are investigating allegations
of Russian meddling in the U.S. election campaign last year as
well as possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russians.
Flynn was forced to resign as Trump's national security
adviser in February for failing to disclose talks with the
Russian ambassador before Trump took office about U.S. sanctions
on Moscow and misleading Vice President Mike Pence about the
conversations.
Questions remain about the scope of the discussions and what
other contacts took place between other Trump advisers with the
Russians. Earlier this week, the White House disclosed that
Trump's son-in-law and White House senior adviser, Jared
Kushner, met executives of Russian state development bank
Vnesheconombank, or VEB, in December.
U.S. intelligence agencies have said Russia hacked emails of
senior Democrats and orchestrated the release of embarrassing
information in a bid to tip the presidential election in favor
of Trump, whose views were seen as more in line with the
Moscow's.
Russia has denied the allegations. Trump has dismissed
suggestions of links with Moscow as Democratic sour grapes for
losing the election.
'WITCH HUNT ENVIRONMENT'
The Wall Street Journal, citing officials with knowledge of
the matter, reported on Thursday that Flynn had sought immunity
from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the House and
Senate intelligence panels in exchange for his testimony. The
newspaper said he had so far found no takers.
The House denied the Journal report. "Michael Flynn has not
offered to testify to HPSCI in exchange for immunity," committee
spokesman Jack Langer said in a statement.
The FBI declined to comment. The Senate committee did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Kelner's statement did not mention the FBI.
He said Flynn "is now the target of unsubstantiated public
demands by Members of Congress and other political critics that
he be criminally investigated."
Kelner said Flynn would not "submit to questioning in such a
highly politicized, witch hunt environment without assurances
against unfair prosecution."
Independent Senator Angus King, a member of the Senate
Intelligence Committee, told CNN he could not confirm the
Journal report, but "if that turns out to be the case, that's a
significant development I believe because it indicates that he
has something important to say.”
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Additional reporting by Mark
Hosenball; Editing by Grant McCool and Peter Cooney)