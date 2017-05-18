(In penultimate paragraph, corrects to show that Walter Jones
is the only Republican in the House to support the petition, not
that Jones and Justin Amash are the only two Republicans in the
House to support the petition)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON May 18 Democratic lawmakers said on
Wednesday they would try to force a vote in the U.S. House of
Representatives on forming an independent commission to
investigate possible Russian influence on the 2016 election,
saying Republicans could not be trusted to thoroughly
investigate President Donald Trump.
Representatives Elijah Cummings and Eric Swalwell introduced
a bill in December 2016 and again in January 2017 seeking to
establish a 12-member, bipartisan-appointed, independent
commission to investigate.
Democrats have been pushing for a special prosecutor or
independent investigation of Russia and the election, and
possible links between Trump's associates and Moscow as the
Republican campaigned for president.
Russia has denied that it sought to meddle in the U.S. vote,
and Trump has pushed back against such assertions.
The Republican leaders of the House have not allowed the
legislation to move forward, forcing Democrats to use a
parliamentary procedure known as a "discharge petition" aimed at
forcing a vote on legislation that would create the commission.
"Speaker (Paul) Ryan has shown he has zero, zero, zero
appetite for any investigation of President Trump," Cummings
told a news conference. He charged the White House with
obstructing congressional investigations and refusing to provide
documents.
So far, Representative Walter Jones is the only Republican
in the House to support the petition, which would not succeed
unless 23 members of the party joined all 193 Democrats in
signing it.
Democrats have used discharge petitions successfully only
twice in recent years, most recently for a vote to preserve the
export-import bank in 2015.
