U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a strategic and policy CEO discussion in the Eisenhower Execution Office Building in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday "things will work out fine" between the United States and Russia, a day after he said U.S.-Russian relations may be at an all-time low.

"Things will work out fine between the U.S.A. and Russia. At the right time everyone will come to their senses & there will be lasting peace!" Trump said in a note on Twitter.

