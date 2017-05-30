Michael Cohen, attorney for The Trump Organization, arrives at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

WASHINGTON The U.S. House Intelligence Committee has not issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, as part of its probe into possible Russian election meddling and ties to the Trump campaign, people familiar with the investigation told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Associated Press, citing an unidentified congressional aide, reported earlier on Tuesday that a subpoena had been issued.

Cohen told ABC News he had been asked to provide information and testimony to investigators in the House and Senate, but had declined the request because it was "poorly phrased, overly broad and not capable of being answered."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Mark Hosenball; editing by Cynthia Osterman and Jonathan Oatis)