MOSCOW The Kremlin will patiently wait for a statement from the United States so that it can understand what the future holds for U.S-Russia relations, Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We will be patient and we will be waiting for a statement about concrete (U.S.) actions that will allow us to understand ... perspectives for bilateral relations," Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Peskov commented after U.S. President Donald Trump addressed Congress on Tuesday. Trump did not mention Russia by name, but in a possible nod to his bid to warm relations with Moscow, said: "America is willing to find new friends, and to forge new partnerships, where shared interests align."

