in 2 days
Kremlin 'has nothing to do' with Russian lawyer who contacted Trump's team
#Top News
July 12, 2017 / 11:21 AM / in 2 days

Kremlin 'has nothing to do' with Russian lawyer who contacted Trump's team

1 Min Read

Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya speaks during an interview in Moscow, Russia November 8, 2016.Kommersant Photo/Yury Martyanov/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin has never been in touch with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya who met a group of U.S. President Donald Trump's associates last year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We have already said we are absolutely unaware of this story, we have never been in contact with this lawyer ... She has nothing to do whatsoever with us," Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Trump's eldest son eagerly agreed last year to meet a woman he was told was a Russian government lawyer who might have damaging information about Democratic White House rival Hillary Clinton as part of Moscow's official support for his father, according to emails released on Tuesday.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov

