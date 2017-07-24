FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
RPT-Kushner, in statement, says "I did not collude" with foreign government
#Financials
July 24, 2017

RPT-Kushner, in statement, says "I did not collude" with foreign government

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes to attach to alerts)

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner said in a statement to congressional committees on Monday that he "did not collude" with Russia or seek back channels with Moscow last year.

"I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government," Kushner said in a written statement released before his appearance in closed-door meetings with members of the U.S. Congress.

"I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds to finance my business activities in the private sector," he said.

Kushner said he had "perhaps four contacts with Russian representatives" during the 2016 campaign and presidential transition period after Trump's victory. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, editing by Larry King)

