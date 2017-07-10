FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
Exclusive - Donald Trump Jr. hires N.Y. lawyer for Russia probes
#World News
July 10, 2017 / 7:53 PM / 2 days ago

Exclusive - Donald Trump Jr. hires N.Y. lawyer for Russia probes

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr. (C) hugs his father, Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump, as Donald Jr's wife Vanessa (L) walks past after Trump accepted the Republican presidential nomination at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio U.S. July 21, 2016.Mike Segar/File photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, has hired New York lawyer Alan Futerfas to represent him in connection with Russia-related investigations, the lawyer and Trump Jr.'s office said on Monday.

Futerfas, a sole practitioner who specializes in criminal defence, would not say when he was retained or whether he had any input into the statements Trump Jr. made over the weekend about a meeting with a Russian lawyer.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Richard Chang

