WASHINGTON Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said Congress could do with fewer presidential distractions amid reports of U.S. President Donald Trump's disclosure of intelligence information to Russia and the White House's subsequent rebuttal.

"We could do with a little less drama from the White House on a lot of things so we can focus on our agenda, which is deregulation, tax reform and repealing and replacing Obamacare," the top Senate Republican said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

