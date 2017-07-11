FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump Jr. told Russian government behind effort to help father's campaign - NY Times
#Top News
July 11, 2017 / 1:28 AM / a day ago

Trump Jr. told Russian government behind effort to help father's campaign - NY Times

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump Jr. was told prior to meeting a Russian lawyer whom he believed had information damaging to Hillary Clinton that the material was part of a Russian government effort to help his father's presidential campaign, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing three people with knowledge of the email.

Publicist Rob Goldstone, who helped broker the June 2016 meeting, sent the email to President Donald Trump's eldest son, the Times said. Goldstone's message indicates that the Russian government was the source of the potentially damaging information, according to the Times.

Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

