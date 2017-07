FILE PHOTO - A combination of two photos shows U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive for the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had "just a brief conversation" not a "second meeting" at the end of a dinner with G20 leaders in Germany earlier this month, a White House official said on Tuesday.

The two men used Putin's Russian translator for their chat because the American translator did not speak Russian, the official said.