ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE President Donald Trump has the right to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and possible ties to the Trump campaign, but has no plans to do so, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday.

Christopher Ruddy, a Trump friend and chief executive of Newsmax Media, told PBS' "NewsHour" program on Monday that Trump was considering firing Mueller.

"While the president has the right to, he has no intention to do so," Sanders said when asked whether Trump was considering the move. She spoke to reporters as Trump returned to Washington from an event in Wisconsin.

