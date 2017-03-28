UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
WASHINGTON, March 28 House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes on Tuesday said his panel's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election would continue to move forward.
Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Nunes was asked if asked if he would recuse himself from panel's probe but he declined to answer directly. "The investigation continues," Nunes told CNN, NBC and other media outlets. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.