White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn walks down the White House colonnade on the way to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump's joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Files

WASHINGTON Former U.S. President Barack Obama made clear he did not support Michael Flynn during a meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump, the White House said on Monday.

"It's true that the president, President Obama, made it known that he wasn't exactly a fan of General Flynn's," during their one-hour meeting, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said at a news briefing. Obama and Trump met at the Oval Office on Nov. 10, two days after the Republican's election victory.

Spicer was asked about new reports that Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn, who was pushed out as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency during the Democratic president's term, as national security adviser. Trump later dismissed Flynn after less than a month over his contacts with Russian officials.

