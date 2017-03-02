Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
WASHINGTON U.S. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign following a Washington Post report that he did not disclose two conversations last year with Russia's ambassador, Sergei Kislyak.
"Now, after lying under oath to Congress about his own communications with the Russians, the Attorney General must resign," Pelosi said in a statement.
"Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign."
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.