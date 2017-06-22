Maharashtra to waive $5.27 billion in farm debts
MUMBAI Maharashtra, home to the country's financial capital Mumbai, will waive $5.27 billion of farm loans, the latest state to offer relief to farmers reeling from losses caused by bad weather.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not make and does not possess any tapes of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, laying to rest speculation that arose after he tweeted last month that Comey better hope there were no tapes.
"With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are 'tapes' or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings," Trump wrote on Twitter.
MAO COUNTY, China Rescue workers in China pulled more bodies out of piles of rock and mud on Sunday as they searched for more than 100 people still missing a day after a landslide buried a mountain village, with hopes fading of finding survivors.