U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks on ''Apprenticeship and Workforce of Tomorrow'' initiatives and signs an executive order at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Friday that after months of investigations into possible collusion by his campaign with Russia in the 2016 presidential election campaign, "nobody has been able to show any proof."

Trump said in a tweet: "After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my 'collusion with the Russians,' nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad!"

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)