WASHINGTON The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on Wednesday there was "more investigating to do" after top intelligence officials declined to answer questions about whether President Donald Trump attempted to interfere in the investigation of alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

"Our intelligence leaders could have laid allegations against (Trump) to rest. They chose not to and didn't explain why they wouldn't answer," Senator Mark Warner said in a statement on Twitter after a committee hearing. "That tells me we have more investigating to do," he wrote.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)