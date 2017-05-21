DUBAI May 21 Boeing Co has signed
several defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including
for the sale of military and passenger aircraft, the company
said on Sunday during a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to
the kingdom.
Boeing said Saudi Arabia agreed to buy Chinook helicopters,
associated support services and guided weapons systems, and
intends to purchase P-8 surveillance aircraft.
The U.S State Department in December announced plans to sell
Saudi Arabia CH-47F Chinook cargo helicopters and related
equipment, training and support worth $3.51 billion. Congress
was informed last year that a sale to Saudi Arabia would involve
48 of the helicopters.
Saudi Arabia is seeking closer defense and commercial ties
with the United States under Trump, as it seeks to develop its
economy beyond oil and leads a coalition that is fighting a war
in Yemen. Saudi Arabia is seeking to end Iran-allied Houthi
control over most of Yemen's main population centres and restore
its internationally recognized government to power.
The total value of the deals was not disclosed in a
statement announcing the agreements.
The Boeing announcement is the latest in business deals
worth tens of billions of dollars signed between U.S. and Saudi
companies since Trump arrived in Riyadh on Saturday.
"These announcements reaffirm our commitment to the economic
growth, prosperity and national security of both Saudi Arabia
and the United States, helping to create or sustain thousands of
jobs in our two countries," said Boeing Chief Executive Officer
Dennis Muilenburg.
Boeing also said it would negotiate the sale of up to 16
widebody airplanes to Saudi Gulf Airlines, which is based in the
country's east in Dammam.
A sale to the privately owned commercial airline is expected
to include Boeing 777 and or 787 aircraft, according to a person
familiar with the matter. Saudi Gulf, which started operations
last year, could not be reached immediately for comment.
Boeing also will establish a joint venture with Saudi Arabia
to provide "sustainment services for a wide range of military
platforms," the statement said, including non-Boeing supplied
equipment. A separate joint venture would "provide support for
both military and commercial helicopters."
The Saudi Rotorcraft Support Center recently received its
commercial certificate and is expected to start operations in
the near future. The center is a joint venture with Alsalam
Aerospace Industries, Saudi Aerospace Engineering Industries and
Boeing.
