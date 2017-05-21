(Adds details, background, quotes)
By Alexander Cornwell
DUBAI May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it
had signed several defense and commercial deals with Saudi
Arabia including for the sale of military and passenger aircraft
during a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to the kingdom.
The announcement is the latest in tens of billions of
dollars in deals signed between U.S. and Saudi firms since Trump
arrived in Riyadh on Saturday.
Boeing said Saudi Arabia has agreed to buy Chinook
helicopters, associated support services and guided weapons
systems, and intends to purchase P-8 surveillance aircraft.
The total value of the deals or how many aircraft Saudi
Arabia intends to buy was not given in the statement announcing
the agreements.
A Boeing spokesman declined to comment beyond the statement.
The U.S State Department announced in December plans to sell
Saudi Arabia CH-47F Chinook cargo helicopters and related
equipment, training and support worth $3.51 billion.
Saudi Arabia is seeking closer defense and commercial ties
with the United States under Trump, as it seeks to develop its
economy beyond oil and leads a coalition that is fighting a war
in Yemen.
“These announcements reaffirm our commitment to the economic
growth, prosperity and national security of both Saudi Arabia
and the United States, helping to create or sustain thousands of
jobs in our two countries,” said Boeing Chief Executive Dennis
Muilenburg.
Boeing also said it would negotiate the sale of up to 16
widebody airplanes to Saudi Gulf Airlines which is based in the
country's east in Dammam.
Boeing did not say which aircraft it was negotiating to sell
to the privately-owned commercial airline. Saudi Gulf, which
started operations last year, could not immediately be reached
for comment.
Boeing will also establish a joint venture with Saudi Arabia
to provide "sustainment services for a wide range of military
platforms," the statement said, whilst a separate joint venture
would "provide support for both military and commercial
helicopters."
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)