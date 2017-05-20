RIYADH May 20 U.S. technology and engineering
conglomerate GE said on Saturday it had signed $15
billion of business deals with Saudi Arabia as part of the
kingdom's drive to diversify its economy beyond oil.
It came as dozens of senior U.S. business executives met
Saudi counterparts at a conference coinciding with the visit of
President Donald Trump to Riyadh.
The agreements, which involve almost $7 billion of goods and
services from GE itself, range from the power and healthcare
sectors to the oil and gas industry and mining, GE said. Some of
the deals are memorandums of understanding which would require
further agreements to materialise.
Among the projects, GE will help make Saudi power generation
more efficient and provide digital technology to the operations
of oil firm Saudi Aramco, aiming to create $4 billion of annual
productivity improvements at Aramco. It will cooperate in
medical research and training.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)