By Jonathan Allen
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 13 Anthony Scaramucci, a hedge
fund founder who was a fundraiser in Donald Trump's election
campaign, will join the president-elect's White House staff as
an advisor and public liaison to government agencies and
businesses, he said on Friday.
Scaramucci, founder of Skybridge Capital hedge fund and a
former employee at Goldman Sachs, is a member of Trump's
transition team.
He will work as a liaison in the White House for state and
local governments and for both American and foreign businesses,
Scaramucci told reporters in New York.
"One of my other personal goals though is to get all of the
American people to see President Trump the way I see him," he
added. Trump, a Republican, takes office on Jan. 20.
Scaramucci played down media reports from Thursday that he
would hold a position analogous to that currently held by
Valerie Jarrett, who oversees the White House's Offices of
Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs and is seen as
one of President Barack Obama's most powerful advisers.
"That's probably an overstatement," Scaramucci said when
asked about the comparison. "Valerie and I know each other quite
well and I will be speaking to her later in the day. I don't
want to overstate the position."
Scaramucci did not discuss what would happen to Skybridge,
which had $12 billion in assets under management or advisement
as of Nov. 30, 2016, down from $12.9 billion as of Dec. 31,
2015, according to firm's website. The firm was put up for
auction as Scaramucci began considering a potential position in
the White House, Reuters reported last month.
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Additional reporting by Lawrence
Delevingne; Editing by Frances Kerry)