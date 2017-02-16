(Repeats to add related content; no change in text)
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON Feb 16 The first gripe came three
minutes into President Donald Trump's first solo news conference
on Thursday, when he accused reporters of ignoring a poll
showing him with a 55 percent approval rating - a figure at odds
with most other surveys.
From there, the president's criticism of the media went from
barbed to personal in a cutting assessment of what he viewed as
unfair coverage of his first few weeks in office - a period that
has seen a succession of crises.
On a day when he ceded a loss over a signature policy in a
federal appeals court, had to replace his labor secretary pick
and faced questions over the resignation of his national
security adviser, Trump chose to make the media a central focus
of an unusually long and combative presidential news conference.
When asked by journalists of contacts between his
presidential campaign and Russian operatives, he deflected the
questions and put the focus instead on what he described as
"illegal" government leaks and "dishonest" media coverage.
"The press is out of control," he said. "The level of
dishonesty is out of control,"
After weeks of disclosures in newspapers over turmoil in his
administration, he told one reporter to "sit down" for a
rambling question.
"Tomorrow, they will say: 'Donald Trump rants and raves at
the press,'" Trump said. "I'm not ranting and raving. I'm just
telling you. You know, you're dishonest people. But I'm not
ranting and raving. I love this. I'm having a good time
doing it."
Trump's message in the 77-minute session appeared aimed at
the same voters who elected him president last November, a large
number of whom feel Washington has left them behind and who like
his image as an outsider trying to shake up the establishment.
He sought to cast problems buffeting the White House as "the
mess" he inherited from former Democratic President Barack
Obama, and boasted about the "fine-tuned administration" he is
running.
In one unusual exchange near the end of the news conference,
Trump called on a questioner, asking if he was "a friendly
reporter."
When the journalist asked about recent threats to 48 Jewish
centers across the country and signs of rising anti-Semitism,
Trump appeared to take the question personally, replying: "I am
the least anti-Semitic person that you've ever seen in your
entire life."
He added he was also the "least racist person," told the
reporter to be "quiet," accused him of lying and then dismissed
the question as "insulting."
'HOW DOES PRESS GET THIS INFORMATION?'
Most opinion polls show Trump struggling with low approval
numbers less than a month into his presidency. A Reuters/Ipsos
poll conducted Feb. 10 to 14 gave Trump a 46 percent approval
rating.
While many presidencies have started off on rocky ground,
Trump's administration has been particularly marked by
controversies, fights with the media and a legal battle over an
executive order to ban people temporarily from seven
Muslim-majority countries.
"I turn on the TV and open the newspapers and I see stories
of chaos, chaos. And yet, it is the exact opposite," Trump said.
Trump waved away questions about a New York Times report
that members of his campaign team had frequent contacts with
senior Russian intelligence officials last year.
His main complaint was that the news media had uncovered
leaks about intercepted communications between Michael Flynn,
ousted this week as national security adviser and Russian
Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kisylak, and leaks about
his own conversations with the leaders of Mexico and Australia.
"The first thing I thought of, how does the press get this
information?" he asked.
