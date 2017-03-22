WASHINGTON, March 22 The top U.S. House of
Representatives intelligence committee Democrat said on
Wednesday he had "grave concerns" about the committee's ability
to conduct a credible investigation after its Republican
chairman suggested President Donald Trump's communications may
have been collected during surveillance.
"I have expressed my grave concerns with the Chairman that a
credible investigation cannot be conducted this way," U.S.
Representative Adam Schiff said in a statement. The House
intelligence panel is conducting one of the main congressional
investigations of possible ties between Trump associates and
Russia during the 2016 U.S. president election.
Republican Representative Devin Nunes, the committee's
chairman, announced at a news conference on Wednesday that an
anonymous source had provided him with information that
communications by associates of Trump's and possibly Trump's had
been swept up during routine surveillance.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Grant McCool)