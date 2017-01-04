WASHINGTON Jan 4 President-elect Donald Trump
said on Wednesday he intends to nominate Jay Clayton, a partner
with law firm Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, as chairman of the
Securities and Exchange Commission.
"Jay Clayton is a highly talented expert on many aspects of
financial and regulatory law, and he will ensure our financial
institutions can thrive and create jobs while playing by the
rules at the same time," Trump in a statement. "We need to undo
many regulations which have stifled investment in American
businesses, and restore oversight of the financial industry in
a way that does not harm American workers."
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)