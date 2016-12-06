NEW YORK Dec 6 Former U.S. Attorney Debra Wong Yang is being considered to chair the Securities and Exchange Commission in the Trump administration, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

Yang is a partner at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher where she represents corporate defendants in white collar crime investigations and compliance matters. She previously served as the U.S. attorney for the Central District of California after being appointed by George W. Bush in 2002.

