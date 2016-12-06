NEW YORK Dec 6 Former U.S. Attorney Debra Wong
Yang is being considered to chair the Securities and Exchange
Commission in the Trump administration, a source familiar with
the situation said on Tuesday.
Yang is a partner at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher where she
represents corporate defendants in white collar crime
investigations and compliance matters. She previously served as
the U.S. attorney for the Central District of California after
being appointed by George W. Bush in 2002.
(Reporting by Steve Holland in New York and Sarah Lynch in
Washington; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)