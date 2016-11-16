NEW YORK/BOSTON Nov 16 State securities
regulators say they will try to fill any void in policing banks
and finance companies that break the rules if President-elect
Donald Trump and a Republican-controlled congress roll back
reforms introduced after the financial crisis.
Trump has pledged to dismantle Dodd-Frank, a sweeping
Democrat-led reform of Wall Street designed to protect Main
Street investors. On the campaign trail, Trump characterized
Dodd-Frank, which became law in 2010, as sprawling, bureaucratic
and an impediment to economic growth.
"It sounds like we're going to be under the same type of
problems there were prior to the Great Recession, with
securities and financial services being 'lightly regulated,'"
said William Galvin, the top securities regulator in
Massachusetts. "I think that's a problem."
Regulatory powers can be uneven and limited from state to
state, frustrating local authorities if the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission becomes weaker during the Trump
administration.
Nevertheless, some state regulators have been first to
ferret out major market abuses that later have been recognized
as national problems. One example was the mutual fund industry's
market timing scandal in 2003, when it was revealed some funds
were involved in illegal after-hours trading.
"We may be back to that," said Galvin, secretary of state
for Massachusetts, who is credited with shining a light on late
trading at mutual funds.
Mary Jo White's plan to step down as head of the Securities
and Exchange Commission in January will enable Trump to appoint
a successor with huge influence over the regulation of Wall
Street trading.
"I think the biggest impact on state regulators will come
from the choice of the leadership at the Securities and Exchange
Commission," said Jay Brown, a professor at the University of
Denver Sturm College of Law.
Brown said an SEC leadership that favors deregulation of
Rule 506, for example, could make it more difficult for state
regulators to investigate fraudulent private placements.
New York has the Martin Act, the envy of securities
regulators nationwide, including at the SEC. It allows an
attorney general or the Manhattan District Attorney to bring
civil and criminal cases without having to prove a defendant's
intent or knowledge of wrongdoing. Prosecutors need only to
establish that a misrepresentation or omission of a material
fact occurred when promoting a security, for example.
Several white collar defense attorneys in New York said they
expect to see the Martin Act used more often during the Trump
presidency.
"Every time there has been a noticeable drop in SEC
enforcement, New York prosecutors and regulators have used the
Martin Act to great effect to police the securities market,"
said Michael Miller, a white collar defense lawyer for Steptoe &
Johnson LLP in New York.
Former New York Attorney General Eliot Spitzer became known
as the "Sheriff of Wall Street" using the Martin Act as a cudgel
against investment banks. Ten of them agreed to pay more than $1
billion in 2003 to settle claims they misled investors with
biased stock research.
More recently, current New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman sued Barclays, accusing the bank of misleading
investors about the presence of high-frequency traders on a
stock trading platform.
Only a few states - Alabama, Kansas and New Mexico - have
authority to bring criminal cases, according to the North
American Securities Administrators Association.
Galvin said that while states can and have been a driving
force on financial regulation, a strong national regulator is
better.
"You need a national regulator; and if they can't, the
states need to do the job and should," he said.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston and Suzanne Barlyn in
New York. Editing by Carmel Crimmins and David Gregorio)