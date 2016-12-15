Dec 15 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced two appointments to the National Security Council on Thursday: retired Army Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg as chief of staff and executive secretary, and Fox News Channel analyst Monica Crowley as senior director of strategic communications.

Kellogg served in the Vietnam War and has worked in the private sector since retiring from the Army in 2003, said a statement by Trump's transition team.

Crowley is a foreign affairs and political analyst for the Fox News Channel. The two will serve under Michael Flynn, a retired general Trump earlier named as his national security adviser. (Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by James Dalgleish)