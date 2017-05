Senator Jeff Sessions, who was today confirmed by the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee to become U.S. Attorney General, walks in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to confirm Republican Senator Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general of the United States.

The Alabama senator is known for his tough stance on immigration enforcement and his early support of President Donald Trump who nominated him for the job.

Sessions was confirmed by a 52-47 vote.

