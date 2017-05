New U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks in front of a portrait of former U.S. President Andrew Jackson after being sworn-in in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. ET/2100 GMT on Thursday, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Sessions is likely to be asked about revelations late Wednesday that he met with Russia's ambassador twice last year but did not disclose the contacts in Senate testimony.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)