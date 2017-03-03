U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee, called on Thursday for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign, saying he "clearly misled" the Senate about contacts with Russian officials.

Schiff also said in a statement that a special prosecutor should be appointed to examine allegations of Russian meddling in the presidential campaign and links to Donald Trump's campaign.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)