Top Senate Democrat warns Trump over replacing Sessions to derail Russia probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate warned President Donald Trump on Tuesday against any attempt to bypass Congress to appoint a new attorney general and undermine special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing probe into alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

"Many Americans must be wondering if the president is trying to pry open the office of attorney general to appoint someone during the August recess who will fire special counsel Mueller and shut down the Russia investigation," U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor.

"Democrats will never go along with the recess appointment if that situation arises," he said. "We have some tools in our toolbox to stymie such action. We're ready to use every single one of them."