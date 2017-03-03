WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Thursday that his Attorney General Jeff Sessions could have been more accurate in what he said about his contacts with Russian officials but blamed Democrats for blowing up the controversy for political reasons.

"Jeff Sessions is an honest man. He did not say anything wrong. He could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not intentional," Trump said in a statement.

"The Democrats are overplaying their hand," Trump said in the statement. "It is a total witch hunt!"

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)