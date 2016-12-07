(Adds dropped word "nomination" in second paragraph)
NEW YORK Dec 7 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump on Wednesday doubled down on his scorn for popular TV
sketch show "Saturday Night Live," and especially Alec Baldwin's
portrayal of him, saying "the skits are terrible."
Trump, who hosted "Saturday Night Live" in November 2015
when he was running for the Republican presidential nomination,
has vented his anger on Twitter in recent weeks, calling the NBC
show "totally unwatchable" and a "hit-job."
In an interview on NBC's "Today" show on Wednesday, Trump
was asked whether he had considered no longer watching it, given
his complaints.
"I hosted 'SNL' when it was a good show, but it's not a good
show anymore," Trump responded. "First of all, nothing to do
with me, there's nothing funny about it. The skits are
terrible.".
The Republican businessman said Baldwin's depiction of him
was "really mean-spirited and not very good."
"I do like him and I like him as an actor, but I don't think
his imitation of me gets me at all," the Republican added.
Baldwin, who has impersonated Trump as unprepared for office
or tweeting during security briefings, tweeted back to Trump
last week, "Release your tax returns and I'll stop. Ha."
Trump broke with decades of tradition followed by both
Republican and Democratic presidential candidates by refusing to
release his tax returns.
"Saturday Night Live" also parodied Trump's Democratic
opponent, Hillary Clinton, during the 2016 presidential
campaign. The show has lampooned presidents and presidential
candidates from both parties since it first aired 41 years ago.
Baldwin, 58, the former star of the NBC comedy "30 Rock,"
told celebrity magazine Hola! in an interview, that he was glad
other people found his impressions funny after a divisive
election.
"There are bad feelings on both sides, so to have the
opportunity to give people a chance to talk and laugh about it
is a good thing," Baldwin told the U.S. edition of the magazine
in an interview released on Tuesday.
"Saturday Night Live" has seen a rise in audiences since
Baldwin joined the show in October to impersonate Trump.
But Trump countered on Wednesday, "Frankly, the way the show
is going now, if you look at the kind of work they're doing, who
knows how long that show's going to be on. It's a terrible
show."
