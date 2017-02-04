(Adds Mattis comments, background)
By Phil Stewart
TOKYO Feb 4 U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis
on Saturday played down any need for major U.S. military moves
in the South China Sea to contend with China's assertive
behavior, even as he sharply criticized Beijing for "shredding
the trust of nations in the region."
"At this time, we do not see any need for dramatic military
moves at all," Mattis told a news conference in Tokyo, stressing
that the focus should be on diplomacy.
In his Senate confirmation hearing, Secretary of State Rex
Tillerson said China should not be allowed access to islands it
has built in the contested South China Sea. The White House also
vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic
waterway.
But how the United States would achieve that has been
unclear, including whether it would have a military dimension.
Analysts have said Tillerson's remarks, like those from the
White House, suggested the possibility of U.S. military action,
or even a naval blockade.
Such action would risk an armed confrontation with China, an
increasingly formidable nuclear-armed military power. It is also
the world's second-largest economy and the prime target of Trump
accusations of stealing American jobs.
Mattis suggested that major military action was not being
currently considered.
"What we have to do is exhaust all efforts, diplomatic
efforts, to try to resolve this properly, maintaining open lines
of communication," Mattis said, in his most complete remarks on
the issue to date.
"And certainly our military stance should be one that
reinforces our diplomats in this regard. But there is no need
right now at this time for military maneuvers or something like
that, that would solve something that's best solved by the
diplomats."
China claims most of the South China Sea, while Taiwan,
Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Brunei claim parts of the
waters that command strategic sea lanes and have rich fishing
grounds along with oil and gas deposits.
Mattis criticized China's actions.
"China has shredded the trust of nations in the region,
apparently trying to have a veto authority over the diplomatic
and security and economic conditions of neighboring states," he
said.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Nick Macfie)