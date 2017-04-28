* S.Korea to stay in "wait and see" mode -official
* Won, stocks edge lower after Trump comments
* Auto industry body expresses concern about possible
revisions
(Adds comments, background)
By Christine Kim
SEOUL, April 28 South Korea is adopting a "wait
and see" stance, government officials said on Friday, after U.S.
President Donald Trump told Reuters he would "renegotiate or
terminate" a free trade pact between the two countries.
The won turned lower against the dollar soon after
Trump's comments, trading down 0.2 percent at 1,132.5 to the
dollar. South Korea's benchmark share index fell, wiping
out earlier gains, to stand down 0.03 percent at 2,208.73 points
by 0207 GMT.
"Talk and actual policy are different," a high-ranking
official at the finance ministry, who declined to be named, as
he was not authorised to speak to the media, told Reuters.
"They have not requested anything from us so we'll have to
wait and see."
He reiterated comments by Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho the
previous day that South Korea had not yet received any official
requests on the renegotiation of the pact, which took efect in
2012.
The deal was great for South Korea, but "terrible" for the
United States, Trump told Reuters in the interview.
A senior trade official also told Reuters the ministry would
need to coordinate with Washington on the trade deal, but
declined to elaborate further, as he needed time to look into
the matter.
South Korea's automobile industry body expressed concern
over the possible revision of the trade deal. Shares of Hyundai
Motor extended losses, and were down as much as 2.4
percent after Trump's comments.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Additional reporting by Dahee Kim,
Cynthia Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)