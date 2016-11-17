New candidates to serve in U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet emerged on Wednesday, including U.S. Senator Ted Cruz as a potential attorney general and North Carolina Governor Nikki Haley as secretary of state, as he works to fill administration positions ahead of his inauguration on Jan. 20.

Trump said on Sunday he would hire Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff and named Stephen Bannon, former head of the conservative website Breitbart News, as his chief strategist and senior counsellor.

Below are people mentioned as contenders for senior roles.

TREASURY SECRETARY

* Steven Mnuchin, former Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) executive and Trump's campaign finance chairman

* Jeb Hensarling, U.S. representative from Texas and chairman of the House Financial Services Committee

* Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) chief executive officer

* Tom Barrack, founder and chairman of Colony Capital Inc CLNY.N

SECRETARY OF STATE

* Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City

* Nikki Haley, governor of South Carolina

* John Bolton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush

* Bob Corker, U.S. senator from Tennessee and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee

* Newt Gingrich, former U.S. House of Representatives speaker

* Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. ambassador to Iraq

DEFENSE SECRETARY

* Jeff Sessions, U.S. senator from Alabama and early Trump supporter, member of the Senate Armed Services Committee

* Tom Cotton, U.S. senator from Arkansas

* Retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency

* Jon Kyl, former U.S. senator from Arizona

* Duncan Hunter, U.S. representative from California and early Trump supporter, member of the House Armed Services Committee

* Jim Talent, former U.S. senator from Missouri who was on the Senate Armed Services Committee

* Kelly Ayotte, outgoing U.S. senator from New Hampshire and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee

ATTORNEY GENERAL

* Rudy Giuliani

* Ted Cruz, U.S. senator from Texas

* Jeff Sessions, senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee who takes a hard line on immigration

* Kris Kobach, Kansas secretary of state, architect of anti-immigration efforts who says he is advising Trump on immigration issues

* Pam Bondi, Florida attorney general

* Trey Gowdy, U.S. representative from South Carolina who headed the House committee that investigated the 2012 attacks on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya

* Chris Christie, New Jersey governor

* Henry McMaster, lieutenant governor of South Carolina

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SECRETARY

* Newt Gingrich

* Tom Price, U.S. representative from Georgia who is an orthopaedic surgeon

* Rick Scott, Florida governor

* Rich Bagger, former pharmaceutical executive and former top aide to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

* Bobby Jindal, former Louisiana governor

HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY

* Michael McCaul, U.S. representative from Texas and chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee

* David Clarke, Milwaukee county sheriff and vocal Trump supporter

* Joe Arpaio, outgoing Maricopa County, Arizona, sheriff who campaigned for Trump

HEAD OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY

* Jeff Holmstead, energy lawyer, former EPA official during George W. Bush administration

* Mike Catanzaro, energy lobbyist, former EPA official during George W. Bush administration

* Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors

* Leslie Rutledge, Arkansas attorney general

* Carol Comer, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management

ENERGY SECRETARY

* Harold Hamm, Oklahoma oil and gas mogul, chief executive of Continental Resources Inc (CLR.N)

* Kevin Cramer, U.S. Representative from North Dakota

* Robert Grady

* Larry Nichols, co-founder of Devon Energy Corp (DVN.N)

* James Connaughton, chief executive of Nautilus Data Technologies and a former environmental adviser to President George W. Bush

INTERIOR SECRETARY

* Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor, 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee

* Jan Brewer, former Arizona governor

* Forrest Lucas, founder of oil products company Lucas Oil

* Harold Hamm

* Robert Grady

COMMERCE SECRETARY

* Wilbur Ross, billionaire investor, chairman of Invesco Ltd (IVZ.N) subsidiary WL Ross & Co

* Linda McMahon, former world Wrestling Entertainment executive and two-time Senate candidate

DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE

* Retired Lieutenant General Ronald Burgess, former Defense Intelligence Agency chief

* Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

* Pete Hoekstra, former U.S. representative from Michigan

CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY DIRECTOR

* Retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn

* Pete Hoekstra

NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER

* Michael Flynn

* Stephen Hadley

UNITED NATIONS AMBASSADOR

* Kelly Ayotte

* Richard Grenell, former spokesman for the United States at the United Nations

* Peter King, U.S. representative from New York

U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE

* Dan DiMicco, former chief executive of steel producer Nucor Corp (NUE.N)

VETERANS AFFAIRS SECRETARY

* Jeff Miller, retiring U.S. representative from Florida and chairman of the Veterans Affairs committee

SUPREME COURT VACANCY

The Trump transition team confirmed he would choose from the list of 21 names he drew up during his campaign, including U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah, and William Pryor, a federal judge with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

