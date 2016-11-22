U.S. President-elect Donald Trump held additional meetings in New York on Tuesday as he worked to fill administration positions ahead of his inauguration on Jan. 20.

Below are people mentioned as contenders for senior roles. See end of list for posts already filled.

TREASURY SECRETARY

* Steven Mnuchin, former Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) executive and Trump's campaign finance chairman

* Jeb Hensarling, Republican U.S. representative from Texas and chairman of the House Financial Services Committee

* Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) chief executive officer

* Tom Barrack, founder and chairman of Colony Capital Inc CLNY.N

* Jonathan Gray, global head of real estate at the Blackstone Group (BX.N)

SECRETARY OF STATE

* Mitt Romney, 2012 Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts governor

* Rudy Giuliani, former Republican mayor of New York City

* Nikki Haley, Republican governor of South Carolina

* John Bolton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Republican President George W. Bush

* Bob Corker, Republican U.S. senator from Tennessee and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee

* Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. ambassador to Iraq

DEFENSE SECRETARY

* James Mattis, retired Marine general

* David Petraeus, former CIA director and retired Army general

* Tom Cotton, Republican U.S. senator from Arkansas

* Jon Kyl, former Republican U.S. senator from Arizona

* Duncan Hunter, Republican U.S. representative from California and early Trump supporter, member of the House Armed Services Committee

* Jim Talent, former Republican U.S. senator from Missouri who was on the Senate Armed Services Committee

* Rick Perry, former Republican Texas governor

* Stephen Hadley, former national security adviser under President George W. Bush

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SECRETARY

* Tom Price, Republican U.S. representative from Georgia who is an orthopaedic surgeon

* Rich Bagger, former pharmaceutical executive and former top aide to Republican New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

* Bobby Jindal, former Republican Louisiana governor

HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY

* Michael McCaul, Republican U.S. representative from Texas and chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee

* David Clarke, Milwaukee county sheriff and vocal Trump supporter

* Joe Arpaio, outgoing Maricopa County, Arizona, sheriff who campaigned for Trump

* Kris Kobach, Kansas secretary of state

ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY ADMINISTRATOR

* Jeff Holmstead, energy lawyer, former EPA official during George W. Bush administration

* Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors

* Leslie Rutledge, Republican Arkansas attorney general

* Carol Comer, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management

ENERGY SECRETARY

* Harold Hamm, Oklahoma oil and gas mogul, chief executive of Continental Resources Inc (CLR.N)

* Kevin Cramer, Republican U.S. Representative from North Dakota

* Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors

* Larry Nichols, co-founder of Devon Energy Corp (DVN.N)

* James Connaughton, chief executive of Nautilus Data Technologies and a former environmental adviser to President George W. Bush

* Rick Perry, former Republican Texas governor

INTERIOR SECRETARY

* Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor, 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee

* Jan Brewer, former Republican Arizona governor

* Forrest Lucas, founder of oil products company Lucas Oil

* Harold Hamm, Oklahoma oil and gas mogul, chief executive of Continental Resources Inc (CLR.N)

* Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors

* Mary Fallin, Republican Oklahoma governor

* Ray Washburne, chief executive of investment company Charter Holdings

* Cathy McMorris Rodgers, U.S. representative from Washington state and Republican Conference chair

COMMERCE SECRETARY

* Wilbur Ross, billionaire investor, chairman of Invesco Ltd (IVZ.N) subsidiary WL Ross & Co

* Linda McMahon, former World Wrestling Entertainment executive and two-time Republican Senate candidate

DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE

* Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency

* Ronald Burgess, retired lieutenant general and former Defense Intelligence Agency chief

* Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

* Pete Hoekstra, former Republican U.S. representative from Michigan

* Rudy Giuliani, former Republican mayor of New York City

UNITED NATIONS AMBASSADOR

* Richard Grenell, former spokesman for the United States at the United Nations

* Peter King, Republican U.S. representative from New York

* Tulsi Gabbard, a war veteran and Democratic U.S. representative from Hawaii

U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE

* Dan DiMicco, former chief executive of steel producer Nucor Corp (NUE.N)

LABOR SECRETARY

* Andrew Puzder, chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants

* Victoria Lipnic, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission commissioner and former Labor Department official during the George W. Bush administration

TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY

* Elaine Chao, former labor secretary and deputy transportation secretary under Republican Presidents George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush, respectively. Chao is wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT SECRETARY

* Dr. Ben Carson, former 2016 Republican presidential candidate and retired neurosurgeon

SUPREME COURT VACANCY

The Trump transition team confirmed he would choose from a list of 21 names he drew up during his campaign, including Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah, and William Pryor, a federal judge with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

POSTS ALREADY FILLED

WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF

* Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus

CHIEF WHITE HOUSE STRATEGIST AND SENIOR COUNSELLOR

* Steve Bannon, former head of the conservative website Breitbart News

ATTORNEY GENERAL

* Jeff Sessions, Republican U.S. senator from Alabama and senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee (subject to Senate confirmation)

CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY DIRECTOR

* Republican U.S. Representative Mike Pompeo from Kansas (subject to Senate confirmation)

NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER

* Michael Flynn, retired Army lieutenant general and former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson, Richard Cowan, Caren Bohan and Steve Holland; Editing by Peter Cooney and Jonathan Oatis)