U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a USA Thank You Tour event at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina, U.S., December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Below are people mentioned as contenders for senior roles as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump works to form his administration before taking office on Jan. 20, according to Reuters sources and media reports.

Trump has already named a number of people for other top jobs in his administration.

SECRETARY OF STATE

* Mitt Romney, 2012 Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts governor

* Rudy Giuliani, Republican former mayor of New York City

* Bob Corker, Republican U.S. senator from Tennessee and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee

* David Petraeus, retired general and former CIA director who pleaded guilty to mishandling classified information that he shared with his biographer, who he was having an affair with

* Jon Huntsman, former Republican Utah governor and ambassador to China under President Barack Obama, ran for Republican presidential nomination in 2012

* James Stavridis, retired Navy admiral

* John Bolton, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush, foreign policy adviser to 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney

* Rex Tillerson, president and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil (XOM.N)

* Joe Manchin, Democratic U.S. senator for West Virginia

* Dana Rohrabacher, Republican U.S. representative of California and senior member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs

* Alan Mulally, a former CEO at Ford (F.N) and a former executive vice president at Boeing (BA.N)

ENERGY SECRETARY

* Kevin Cramer, Republican U.S. representative from North Dakota

* Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors

* Heidi Heitkamp, Democratic U.S. senator from North Dakota

* Joe Manchin, Democratic U.S. senator from West Virginia

* Gary Cohn, president of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N)

* Larry Nichols, co-founder of Devon Energy Corp (DVN.N)

* James Connaughton, CEO of Nautilus Data Technologies and a former environmental adviser to President George W. Bush

* Rick Perry, Republican former Texas governor

INTERIOR SECRETARY

* Forrest Lucas, founder of oil products company Lucas Oil

* Heidi Heitkamp, Democratic U.S. senator from North Dakota

* Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in Gryphon Investors

* Cathy McMorris Rodgers, U.S. representative from Washington state and House Republican Conference chair

* Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee

* Jan Brewer, former Republican Arizona governor

* Mary Fallin, Republican Oklahoma governor

* Ray Washburne, CEO of investment company Charter Holdings

DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE

* Navy Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency

* Ronald Burgess, retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former Defense Intelligence Agency chief

* Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

* Pete Hoekstra, Republican former U.S. representative from Michigan

* Rudy Giuliani, Republican former mayor of New York

U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

* Debra Wong Yang, former U.S. attorney for California's Central District, appointed by former President George W. Bush

* Ralph Ferrara, a securities attorney at law firm Proskauer Rose LLP

* Paul Atkins, a Republican former SEC commissioner who is heading Trump's transition team for independent financial regulatory agencies, including the SEC

* Daniel Gallagher, Republican former SEC commissioner

FEDERAL RESERVE VICE CHAIRMAN FOR BANK OVERSIGHT

* John Allison, a former CEO of regional bank BB&T Corp and former CEO of the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank

* Paul Atkins, Republican former SEC commissioner

* Thomas Hoenig, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp vice chairman

U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE

* Dan DiMicco, former CEO of steel producer Nucor Corp (NUE.N)

* Robert Lighthizer, a Washington trade attorney and former deputy U.S. trade representative during the Republican Reagan administration

WHITE HOUSE OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET

* Gary Cohn, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) president

* Mick Mulvaney, Republican U.S. representative from South Carolina

* David Malpass, former chief economist with investment bank Bear Stearns and a senior Trump adviser who also served in the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush presidential administrations

VETERANS ADMINISTRATION

* Scott Brown, former Republican U.S. senator from Massachusetts

* Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor

* Jeff Miller, former Republican U.S. representative from Florida who was chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

* Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a hedge fund partner and former FDA deputy commissioner

SUPREME COURT VACANCY

The Trump transition team confirmed the president-elect would choose from a list of 21 names he drew up during his campaign, including Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah and William Pryor, a federal judge with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

(Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Americas Desk)