The following are people mentioned as contenders for senior roles as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump puts together his administration before taking office on Jan. 20, according to Reuters sources and other media reports.
Trump already has named a number of people for other top jobs in his administration.
DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE
* Navy Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency
* Ronald Burgess, retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former Defense Intelligence Agency chief
* Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
* Pete Hoekstra, Republican former U.S. representative from Michigan
U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
* Debra Wong Yang, a former U.S. attorney who was appointed by former President George W. Bush
* Ralph Ferrara, a securities attorney at Proskauer Rose LLP
* Paul Atkins, a former SEC commissioner who heads Trump's transition team for independent financial regulatory agencies
* Daniel Gallagher, Republican former SEC commissioner
FEDERAL RESERVE VICE CHAIRMAN FOR BANK OVERSIGHT
* John Allison, a former CEO of regional bank BB&T Corp and former head of the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank
* Paul Atkins, former SEC commissioner
* Thomas Hoenig, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp vice chairman and former head of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank
U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE
* Dan DiMicco, former CEO of steel producer Nucor Corp
* Robert Lighthizer, former deputy U.S. trade representative during the Reagan administration
* Wayne Berman, senior executive with private equity and financial services firm Blackstone Group LP
* David McCormick, president of investment manager Bridgewater Associates LP
WHITE HOUSE OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET
* Mick Mulvaney, Republican U.S. representative from South Carolina
* David Malpass, former chief economist with investment bank Bear Stearns and a senior Trump adviser
SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE
* Chuck Conner, a former acting secretary of the U.S. Agriculture Department and current head of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives
* Tim Huelskamp, Republican U.S. representative from Kansas
* Sid Miller, Texas agriculture commissioner
* Sonny Perdue, former Georgia governor
VETERANS ADMINISTRATION
* Scott Brown, former Republican U.S. senator from Massachusetts
* Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor
* Jeff Miller, former Republican U.S. representative from Florida who was chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee
FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION
* Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a venture capitalist, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former Food and Drug Administration deputy commissioner
* Jim O’Neill, a Silicon Valley investor who previously served in the Department of Health and Human Services
SUPREME COURT VACANCY
The Trump transition team confirmed the president-elect would choose from a list of 21 names he drew up during his campaign, including Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah and William Pryor, a federal judge with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
