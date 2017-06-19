WASHINGTON, June 19 The White House is considering shifting press secretary Sean Spicer away from the daily spokesman role and into a senior communications role but no such move is imminent, a senior White House official said on Monday.

Spicer has been a frequent source of criticism for his performance at the White House lectern during daily news briefings, although President Donald Trump has stood by him through a variety of controversies.

Spicer is currently doing double duty as press secretary and communications director after the previous communications director, Michael Dubke, resigned May 30. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Tom Brown)