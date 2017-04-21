(Repeats story to include additional subscribers, with no
changes to text)
* S.Korea trade official says govt open to "all options"
* POSCO, Hyundai Steel shares rise after U.S. probe launched
* S.Korea's trade ministry plans to raise issue at WTO
meeting
By Hyunjoo Jin and Jane Chung
SEOUL, April 21 South Korea plans to raise the
issue of U.S. restrictions on steel imports at World Trade
Organization committee meetings next week, its trade ministry
said on Friday.
The move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump launched a
trade probe on Thursday against China and other exporters of
cheap steel into the U.S. market, raising the possibility of new
tariffs.
The United States has already slapped a series of
anti-dumping duties on steel imports from South Korea and other
countries. The United States is the biggest market after China
for South Korean steel products, and accounted for about 12
percent of the country's total exports of the metal in 2016,
according to South Korea's steel association.
A South Korean steel company official told Reuters that the
government and South Korea's steel industry should consider all
measures including filing a complaint with the WTO in response
to "deepening U.S. trade protectionism."
A senior official at South Korea's trade ministry said the
government was considering its response to the U.S. move.
"We are open to all possible options including filing a
complaint with WTO but nothing has been decided. We will decide
after listening to opinions of the Korean steel industry," the
official said.
The ministry official and the company official asked not to
be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.
"The government will closely monitor related trends and will
actively respond together with private companies," the Ministry
of Trade, Industry and Energy said in the statement. It said the
issue would be raised at WTO committee meetings set to be held
on April 25-27 in Geneva.
Trade minister Joo Hyung-hwan will have a meeting with
Korean steel companies on April 27 to gather opinions and
discuss ways to deal with the situation, the ministry said.
POSCO shares closed up 2.5 percent on Friday
and Hyundai Steel ended up 1.1 percent,
outperforming the wider market's 0.7 percent rise.
"Rising trade protectionism is negative to the steel
industry overall, but the industry has been recovering, helping
cushion the negative impact," said Will Byun, an analyst at NH
Investment & Securities.
POSCO said on Tuesday that its first-quarter operating
profit more than doubled, beating its estimate on solid demand
from China.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Jane Chung; Editing by Tom Hogue
and Susan Fenton)