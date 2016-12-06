(Adds comment from Trump's spokesman)
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Dec 6 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump sold all of his shares in companies in June, his
transition team said on Tuesday, a move that likely raised
substantial cash ahead of the presidential election and could
now ease concerns about potential conflicts of interest.
Trump's stock portfolio was worth roughly $40 million as of
December 2015, the Washington Post said on Tuesday, citing a May
financial disclosure. His portfolio at that time included shares
in a number of banks, oil firms and other companies with
business pending before the U.S. government, the Post said.
Trump spokesman Jason Miller said in an email that Trump
sold all of his shares, but he did not respond to questions
about what Trump did with the sales proceeds or whether he
withdrew from any other investments at the same time.
Selling his shares would reduce some potential for conflicts
for the businessman-turned-politician as he prepares to take
over the White House from President Barack Obama on Jan. 20. But
it would not address concerns about Trump's personal and family
businesses, which include hotels and golf resorts from Panama to
Scotland.
Trump has said he will step back from running his business,
but he has not given any detail about the arrangements.
During the presidential campaign, the Republican indicated
he had pulled back from the stock market.
"I did invest, and I got out, and it was actually very good
timing," he told Fox Business in an August interview.
The issue arose after Trump urged the government to cancel
an order with Boeing Co for a revamped Air Force One
presidential plane. The New York real estate developer, who
defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in the Nov. 8 election, said
without citing proof that costs were out of control.
Trump had previously said he owned Boeing shares. Asked
earlier on Tuesday whether the president-elect still owned them,
Miller said he sold all his shares in June, but it was not clear
at the time whether he was speaking only about Boeing stock.
(Writing by David Alexander and Emily Stephenson; Editing by
Kevin Drawbaugh and Alistair Bell)