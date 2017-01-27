PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost.
"We're lacking submarines and we're going to build new submarines but the price is too high so I'm cutting the prices way down," Trump said in an interview on Fox News to be broadcast later on Thursday. (Reporting by Eric Beech)
May 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 Ryanair Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan: